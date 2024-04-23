Veeam Software’s patent involves a system for encryption key management, where a primary key is generated, encrypted, and stored in a catalog using a passphrase provided by the customer. The method allows for secure backup and retrieval of keys for different instances of an application. GlobalData’s report on Veeam Software gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Veeam Software, Hybrid cloud mgmt was a key innovation area identified from patents. Veeam Software's grant share as of February 2024 was 75%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Encryption key management for application backup with distinct derived keys

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Veeam Software AG

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11886301B2) discloses a computer-implemented method and system for securely managing encryption keys in a backup application. The method involves generating a primary key using a cryptographic algorithm, encrypting it with a derived key generated from a passphrase, and storing it in a catalog for future retrieval during backup operations. The system includes a memory and processor configured to execute the method, ensuring that each instance of the application has a unique derived key based on its purpose, enhancing security and data protection.



Furthermore, the patent covers the addition or removal of passphrases, user authentication for key decryption, and the use of the ChaCha20Poly1305 algorithm for key generation and encryption. The non-transitory computer-readable medium containing instructions for executing the method on a computing device emphasizes the importance of securely managing encryption keys in backup applications. By ensuring that each instance of the application has a distinct derived key based on its purpose, the method and system provide a robust framework for safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining the integrity of backup operations. The use of cryptographic algorithms and user authentication mechanisms adds an extra layer of security, making the process reliable and efficient for users seeking to protect their data during backup procedures.

