VOXX International has patented a method for operating smartkey-enabled features in a vehicle using a Vehicle Control System (VCS) and an authorized mobile device. The system detects the device’s approach, enabling or disabling access to features based on proximity. GlobalData’s report on VOXX International gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on VOXX International, Multi-device playback synchronization was a key innovation area identified from patents. VOXX International's grant share as of February 2024 was 84%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Vehicle control system enabling smartkey features based on mobile device proximity

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: VOXX International Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11891016B2) discloses a method for operating smartkey-enabled features of a vehicle through a Vehicle Control System (VCS). The method involves detecting the approach of an authorized mobile device to the vehicle, configuring a Smartkey Power Control Module (SPCM) to enable access to the smartkey-enabled features when the device is within a predetermined distance, and disabling the features when the device moves away. The detection is based on the strength of a radio frequency signal transmitted by the mobile device to the VCS, and can be triggered by actions such as activating a handle or an external button on the vehicle.



Furthermore, the method includes additional functionalities such as locking and unlocking the vehicle, activating or deactivating security features, and performing smartkey-enabled actions like starting the engine or adjusting the climate control system. The VCS establishes an RF communication link with the authorized mobile device, recognizes it, and executes commands corresponding to smartkey-enabled actions. The SPCM is configured to provide power to the smartkey based on the proximity of the mobile device, ensuring seamless operation of the smartkey-enabled features. Overall, the patent outlines a comprehensive method for efficient and secure operation of smartkey features in vehicles through advanced VCS technology, enhancing user convenience and vehicle security.

