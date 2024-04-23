Wixcom has patented a webpage editor for their website building system. The system allows users to edit webpages with regular, overlapped, and visually obscured components. The editor adjusts the view of components based on user-selected points, component relationships, and activation rules, offering 2D, 3D, or side views. GlobalData’s report on Wixcom gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Wixcom, Industrial data mgmt systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Wixcom's grant share as of February 2024 was 84%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Webpage editor for website building system with visual components

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Wixcom Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928322B2) discloses a novel website building system (WBS) that includes a WBS editor running on at least one processor. The editor is designed to receive edits from users on websites built with the system, featuring regular components, overlapped components, and visually obscured components in a webpage view. The system further includes an editor overlap handler to adjust the view of overlapped or visually obscured components (OOVOC) based on activation conditions, such as semantic and geometric relationships between components and predefined rules on user interactions. The webpage editing view can be in 2D, 3D, or side view, enhancing the user experience and customization options.



Moreover, the system incorporates a component manipulation handler to modify visual attributes of OOVOC, including transparency, z-order, shape modifications, zooming, resizing, moving, and more. The system also includes an input device like a mouse, trackball, or digitizer input device for user interaction. The editor overlap handler gathers information on components, analyzes relationships, and determines webpage editing views and activation conditions. The method for the WBS involves receiving user edits, adjusting OOVOC views based on semantic and geometric relationships, and predefined rules, offering a comprehensive approach to website customization and design. The method also includes storing activation rules, properties of components, and OOVOC, ensuring efficient and effective website building processes.

To know more about GlobalData's detailed insights on Wixcom

