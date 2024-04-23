Wrap Technologies has been granted a patent for a system that generates an optical beam array using a laser light source and an array generating optical element. The beam array consists of at least two pattern beams diverging at a non-zero angle, with a void region between them devoid of the primary beam. GlobalData’s report on Wrap Technologies gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData's company profile on Wrap Technologies, was a key innovation area identified from patents. Wrap Technologies's grant share as of February 2024 was 48%.

Patent granted for system generating optical beam array

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Wrap Technologies, Inc.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11852439B2) discloses a system for generating an optical beam array. The system includes a laser light source that generates a primary beam of light and an array generating optical element that splits the primary beam into a beam array. This beam array consists of at least two distinct pattern beams diverging at a non-zero angle from each other, with a void region between them devoid of the primary beam. The angle between the pattern beams ranges from 0.5 to 5 degrees, with a specific embodiment having an angle of 0.75 degrees. The optical element can be a Diffractive Optical Element (DOE) and may include a collimator between the laser light source and the DOE.



Furthermore, the patent describes a projectile launcher device incorporating the optical beam generating system. This device features a body with sockets for projectiles, a power source for expelling the projectiles, and the optical beam generating system. The system generates a beam array with distinct pattern beams diverging at a non-zero angle from each other, with a void region between them. The angle between the pattern beams is specified, and the beams can be arranged on a common pattern plane parallel to the projectile plane. The device may include at least three pattern beams, with a specific embodiment having seven pattern beams. Each pattern beam is devoid of any portion of the primary beam, enhancing the precision and effectiveness of the projectile launcher device.

