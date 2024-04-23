Xactly‘s patent involves a method for efficiently managing multiple REST requests in a single transaction through a transaction management process connected to a cluster of server processes. The process allows for updating multiple resources without occupying extra server processes, enhancing data access efficiency. GlobalData’s report on Xactly gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Xactly, Industrial data mgmt systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Xactly's grant share as of February 2024 was 100%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Efficiently managing multiple rest requests in atomic transactions

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Xactly Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11863610B2) discloses a computer-implemented method for managing transactions in a cluster of computer-executed server processes. The method involves receiving a request to start a transaction associated with a data access process, acquiring a database connection, generating a unique transaction identifier, and forwarding REST queries to the data access process based on the transaction identifier. If a query's identifier does not match the unique identifier, it is proxied to a specific server process in the cluster. The method also includes completing the transaction upon receiving a request to end it, committing or rolling back the transaction with the database, and changing the database connection state.



Furthermore, the patent includes claims related to forwarding REST queries based on transaction identifiers, the configuration of the data access process as a server process in the cluster, and the completion of connections by committing or rolling back transactions with the database. The method aims to efficiently manage transactions in a distributed computing environment, ensuring data integrity and consistency throughout the process. By utilizing a unique transaction identifier and proxying queries when necessary, the method enhances the reliability and performance of transaction management in complex server clusters. The patent also covers non-transitory computer-readable storage media storing instructions for executing the transaction management process, forwarding queries, and completing connections, providing a comprehensive solution for handling transactions in a networked computing environment.

