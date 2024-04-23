Zeta Global has patented a method for delivering dynamic content via email. The system tailors content based on recipient behavior, preferences, and location. Performance tracking allows for optimization of content allocation. This innovation enhances email marketing personalization and engagement. GlobalData’s report on Zeta Global gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Zeta Global, Dynamic premium pricing was a key innovation area identified from patents. Zeta Global's grant share as of February 2024 was 67%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic content delivery via email based on user behavior

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Zeta Global Holdings Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11909701B2) outlines a computerized method for publishing dynamic content via email through a dynamic publication system. The method involves receiving an email template, transmitting an email message to recipient user devices with static content and dynamic content hyperlinks, and allocating different dynamic content to users based on factors like location, user habits, and performance levels. The system tracks user interactions with the email message and adjusts the content allocation strategy accordingly, prioritizing high-performing content and personalizing content based on user habits.



Furthermore, the patent describes a dynamic publication system that implements the method outlined in the claims. The system includes processors and memory to receive email templates, transmit email messages with dynamic content hyperlinks, allocate dynamic content in real-time based on various factors, track user interactions, and personalize content for users. Additionally, the system can determine specific content items associated with user requests, make new content determinations based on user interactions, and utilize caching mechanisms to optimize content delivery. Overall, the patented system offers a sophisticated approach to email content delivery, focusing on dynamic and personalized content allocation to enhance user engagement and interaction.

