Dell Technologies’s IT hiring activity rises 12.5% in May 2022

US-based company Dell Technologies IT hiring rose 12.5% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 6.47% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.54% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.72% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Dell Technologies IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Dell Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 69.3% in May 2022, and a 48.21% rise over April 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 18.94% in May 2022, and registered growth of 14.49%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 7.03% in May 2022, a 120% rise from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Dell Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 95.68% share, which marked a 57.5% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 2.08%, registering a 68.67% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.04% share and a 30% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.72% and a month-on-month decline of 30.77%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.48%, registering a 33.33% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 94.16% share in May 2022, a 59.84% growth over April 2022. India featured next with a 1.52% share, down 67.24% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 1.12% share, a decline of 39.13% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Dell Technologies IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.4%, up by 42.73% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 41.73% share, a growth of 47.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.55% share, up 40.79% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.32%, recording a month-on-month decline of 63.64%.