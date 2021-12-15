US-based company Dell Technologies IT hiring rose 26.2% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 30.53% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 34.55% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 2.7% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Dell Technologies IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Dell Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 76.69% in November 2021, and an 84.32% rise over October 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 9.87% in November 2021, and registered growth of 102.05%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.62% in November 2021, an 112.66% rise from October 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Dell Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 93.61% share, which marked a 101.08% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 3.98%, registering a 21.71% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.27% share and a 7.32% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.6% and a month-on-month decline of 18.18%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.54%, registering a 23.08% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 93.31% share in November 2021, a 101.44% growth over October 2021. India featured next with a 2.58% share, down 25.96% over the previous month. Taiwan recorded a 0.64% share, an increase of 375% compared with October 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Dell Technologies IT hiring activity in November 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 54.98%, up by 94.79% from October 2021. Junior Level positions with a 37.93% share, a growth of 79.71% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.22% share, up 40.91% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.87%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.