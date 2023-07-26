The global technology industry experienced a 15% drop in new job postings related to digital payments in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 24% decrease versus Q2 2022. An overview of the impact of instant payment technology on the payments industry is included in GlobalData’s Instant Payments Market Analysis report along with information on key countries and companies in the sector and instant payment-associated risks and solutions. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 26% share of the global technology industry’s digital payments-related total new job postings in Q2 2023, down 15% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive digital payments-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 26%, emerged as the top digital payments-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 15% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 19% in Q2 2023, with new job postings rising by 1% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent digital payments roles include Business and Financial Operations Occupations with an 8% share in Q2 2023, Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 3% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 63% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q2 2023 were Grab, Grab, Fiserv, Apple, and MX Technologies. Together they accounted for a combined share of 63% of all digital payments-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Grab posted 282 digital payments-related new jobs in Q2 2023, Grab 115 jobs, Fiserv 44 jobs, Apple 43 jobs, and MX Technologies 36 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by Malaysia with a 31.67% share of total new job postings, Q2 2023

The largest share of digital payments-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q2 2023 was in Malaysia with 31.67% followed by the US (27.06%) and India (6.80%). The share represented by Malaysia was 14 percentage points higher than the 17.20% share it accounted for in Q1 2023.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Instant Payments Market Analysis, Key Trends, Strategies, and Future Implications, 2022 buy the report here.

This content was updated on 24 July 2023