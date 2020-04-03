Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

There are some articles that as a journalist you cannot believe you have to write, and this is certainly one of them, but let’s be clear: 5G does not in any way cause the coronavirus.

It may sound bizarre, but this rumour has been circling for some time, and has been gaining considerable ground as the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world. The rumour suggests that the installation of 5G equipment causes health issues that are being attributed to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

This is not only wildly untrue and completely without evidence, but it is also incredibly dangerous, because it suggests that the variety of very beneficial heath measures being put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus will not work and so should be ignored. This is absolutely not the case, and ignoring these measures will result in the disease spreading more widely and more rapidly, resulting in more people dying.

To put it another way, not only does 5G not cause the coronavirus, but encouraging theories that it does or might will result in more people dying.

Still not convinced? Here’s some reasons why this theory is completely and utterly without merit.

Three reasons why 5G does not cause the coronavirus

Countries that don’t have 5G still have coronavirus cases

As 5G is still a very new technology requiring the installation of vast amounts of telecoms equipment, it has not yet come online in many countries. Only 34 countries currently have 5G networks, but there are now confirmed coronavirus cases in 181 countries.

If 5G did cause the coronavirus – which it does not – the number of countries with cases would be the same as with 5G networks.

Take Sweden as an example of this: the country has no commercial 5G network, and has just one very small test network in one area of Stockholm. However, Sweden now has over 5,000 cases of coronavirus, with 308 confirmed deaths, and the first case was in the city of Jönköping, 360km away from Stockholm.

The virus has been proved to be natural in origin

Scientists have poured immense time and effort into analysing the Covid-19 coronavirus, including sequencing its genome. Doing this provides the vital data that enabled the creation of tests to determine if a person has the disease, and is key to creating a vaccine against it.

This data has been released publicly, so any scientist, anywhere in the world, can analyse it. If you get bored during lockdown, you could even take an online course in genomics and analyse it for yourself.

Analysis of this data has firmly concluded that the coronavirus is natural, not manmade, which also dispels rumours that it was cooked up in a lab.

People are recovering

If the coronavirus symptoms were the result of 5G exposure, they would only improve if a person left an area with 5G coverage, as opposed to quality medical care or bed rest.

However, 5G networks have not been turned off since the outbreak, and 213,218 people have been confirmed to have recovered from the virus.

Of course, we have no way of knowing if these people were in a 5G area of not, but I can offer myself as an example of someone who was in a 5G area and recovered from the disease: I developed coronavirus symptoms just under a month ago, and have been self-isolating in an area with 5G coverage ever since. I haven’t once left 5G coverage in that time, and I am now symptom free.

