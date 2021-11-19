US-based company DXC Technology’s IT hiring declined 5.5% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.61% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 65.31% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 2.49% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DXC Technology IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DXC Technology, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.73% in October 2021, and a 10.92% drop over September 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 13.57% in October 2021, and registered growth of 17.46%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.96% in October 2021, a 71.05% rise from September 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at DXC Technology

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 98.17% share, which marked a 4.63% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 0.92%, registering a 42.86% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.92% share and a 60% drop over September 2021.

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 96.24% share in October 2021, a 4.46% decline over September 2021. US featured next with a 0.92% share, up 42.86% over the previous month. Romania recorded a 0.73% share, an increase of 166.67% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead DXC Technology IT hiring activity in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.72%, down by 1.65% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 17.87% share, a decline of 11.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.41% share, down 32.18% over September 2021.