The global technology industry experienced a 33% drop in new job postings related to electric vehicles in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 4% increase versus Q2 2022. A comprehensive market sizing analysis up to 2030, segmentation by propulsion type and end-user type, and a comparative analysis of the market share of electric vehicles against internal combustion vehicles in different countries is included in GlobalData’s Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Region, Propulsion Type and Forecast to 2030 report. Buy the report here.

Notably, Management Occupations jobs accounted for a 21% share of the global technology industry’s electric vehicles-related total new job postings in Q2 2023, up 20% over the prior quarter.

Management Occupations drive electric vehicles-related hiring activity

Management Occupations, with a share of 21%, emerged as the top electric vehicles-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings rising by 20% quarter-on-quarter. Architecture and Engineering Occupations came in second with a share of 21% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 46% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent electric vehicles roles include Computer and Mathematical Occupations with a 16% share in Q2 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 51% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q2 2023 were Dyson, Allegro MicroSystems, Jacobs Solutions, Lite-On Technology, and Talktalk Telecom Group. Together they accounted for a combined share of 51% of all electric vehicles-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Dyson posted 147 electric vehicles-related new jobs in Q2 2023, Allegro MicroSystems 142 jobs, Jacobs Solutions 76 jobs, Lite-On Technology 28 jobs, and Talktalk Telecom Group 24 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the UK with a 31.47% share of total new job postings, Q2 2023

The largest share of electric vehicles-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q2 2023 was in the UK with 31.47% followed by the US (29.65%) and Germany (8.02%). The share represented by the UK was 14 percentage points higher than the 17.91% share it accounted for in Q1 2023.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Region, Propulsion Type and Forecast to 2030 buy the report here.

This content was updated on 24 July 2023