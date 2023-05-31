The global technology industry experienced a 12% rise in new job postings related to electric vehicles in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 70% increase versus Q1 2022. A comprehensive market sizing analysis up to 2030, segmentation by propulsion type and end-user type, and a comparative analysis of the market share of electric vehicles against internal combustion vehicles in different countries is included in GlobalData’s Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Region, Propulsion Type and Forecast to 2030 report. Buy the report here.

Notably, Architecture and Engineering Occupations jobs accounted for a 28% share of the global technology industry’s electric vehicles-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, up 10% over the prior quarter.

Architecture and Engineering Occupations drive electric vehicles-related hiring activity

Architecture and Engineering Occupations, with a share of 28%, emerged as the top electric vehicles-related job roles within the technology industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 10% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Mathematical Occupations came in second with a share of 17% in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 1% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent electric vehicles roles include Management Occupations with a 13% share in Q1 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 68% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Analog Devices, Murata Manufacturing, Dyson, Allegro MicroSystems, and Jacobs Solutions. Together they accounted for a combined share of 68% of all electric vehicles-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Analog Devices posted 295 electric vehicles-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Murata Manufacturing 141 jobs, Dyson 139 jobs, Allegro MicroSystems 119 jobs, and Jacobs Solutions 97 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 56.95% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of electric vehicles-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 56.95% followed by the UK (18.44%) and India (4.89%). The share represented by the US was 0 percentage points higher than the 56.73% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Region, Propulsion Type and Forecast to 2030