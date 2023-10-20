The global technology industry experienced a 14% drop in new job postings related to environmental sustainability in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 13% decrease versus Q3 2022. GlobalData’s Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023 report reveals comprehensive insights into hiring patterns, job roles, required skills, geographical trends, and key themes within the technology industry, facilitating anticipation of future workforce needs. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 15% share of the global technology industry’s environmental sustainability-related total new job postings in Q3 2023, down 11% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive environmental sustainability-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 15%, emerged as the top environmental sustainability-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2023, with new job postings drop by 11% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 14% in Q3 2023, with new job postings dropping by 25% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent environmental sustainability roles include Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 12% share in Q3 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 42% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2023 were Hitachi, Jacobs Solutions, Iron Mountain, MiTAC, and Parsons. Together they accounted for a combined share of 42% of all environmental sustainability-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Hitachi posted 2,974 environmental sustainability-related new jobs in Q3 2023, Jacobs Solutions 1,152 jobs, Iron Mountain 1,068 jobs, MiTAC 967 jobs, and Parsons 562 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 49.41% share of total new job postings, Q3 2023

The largest share of environmental sustainability-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2023 was in the US with 49.41% followed by India (8.54%) and the UK (5.92%). The share represented by the US was one percentage point higher than the 48.58% share it accounted for in Q2 2023.

This content was updated on 8 October 2023

This content was updated on 8 October 2023

