Enter key with europe flag and the text Digital Services Act. Cristian Storto/ Shutterstock.

EU antitrust regulators are due to release a list of services that will fall under its new Digital Markets Act (DMA) by tomorrow (6 September).

The DMA, a sister legislation of the Digital Services Act, which came into effect for the largest tech companies on 25 August, will come into wider effect next year.

The new regulations seek to qualify large digital platforms as ‘gatekeepers.’ These so-called gatekeepers must adhere to a series of rules which include ending platforms tracking end users outside their platform for advertising.

To qualify as a gatekeeper a company must have an annual EU turnover equal to or above $8bn (€7.5bn) in each of the last three years or where its average market capitalisation amounted to at least $80bn, as well as providing their core platform service in at least three member states.

In an effort to restrict online monopolies, platforms will not be able to promote their own services over their competitors, collect personal data across their services, and they must allow users to download apps from their rival platforms.

The list of companies affected by the legislation is likely to include Amazon, Facebook, Apple‘s App Store and Google Search.

Following the publication of the list, companies are granted a six-month grace period to alter their services to comply with the new regulations – or else prepare for legal challenges.

Online retailer Zalando filed legal action against the European Commission, contesting its designation as a “Very Large Online Platform” under the Digital Services Act on 27 June.