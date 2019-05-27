Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 5% in deal activity during April 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 317 technology industry deals worth $7.39bn were announced for the region in April 2019, against the 12-month average of 302 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in April 2019 with 150 transactions, representing a 47.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 137 deals, followed by private equity deals with 30 transactions, respectively capturing a 43.2% and 9.5% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $3.39bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $3.01bn and $988.2m, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 71.04% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.25bn, against the overall value of $7.39bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Telenor’s $2.11bn stake acquisition of DNA.

In second place was the $1.35bn private equity deal with SAP by Elliott Management and in third place was Hg Saturn Fund’s $834.85m private equity deal with Visma.

The $555.07m private equity deal with EG by Francisco Partners Management and Sonera Holding’s stake acquisition of Fintur Holdings for $396.08m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

