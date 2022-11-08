Europe’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 4.2% in October 2022

Europe witnessed a 4.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 5.51% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 25.27% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering an increase of 0.07% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 56.7% in October 2022, an 8.01% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 16.05% in October 2022, marking a 5.74% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.84% in October 2022, a 2.1% rise from September 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.27% in October 2022, a 16.15% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 32.47% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during October 2022 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 831 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered an increase of 82.64% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 553 jobs and a 7.68% drop. Atos with 308 IT jobs and Accenture with 273 jobs, recorded a 27.8% rise and a 50.83% rise, respectively, while CGI Group recorded a 27.46% increase with 246 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 15.42% share in October 2022, a 13.02% decrease over September 2022. Germany featured next with a 12.97% share, up 4.48% over the previous month. Switzerland recorded an 11.67% share, a growth of 53.57% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.64%, down by 7.2% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.3% share, registered a decline of 15.45% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.87% share, down 5.52% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.18%, recording a month-on-month growth of 190%.