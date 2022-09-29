Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 12.50% in cloud deal activity during August 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by 83North, Accel ManagementInc, Activant Capital Group, Alta Park Capital, Arena Holdings, Commonfund Capital, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton, Qatar Investment Authority, Sator Grove Holdings, T Rowe Price Associates and Technology Crossover Ventures’ $400m venture financing of Celonis, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 77 technology industry cloud deals worth $591.6m were announced for the region in August 2022, against the 12-month average of 88 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in August 2022 with 44 transactions, representing a 57.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity deals with ten transactions, respectively capturing a 29.9% and 13% share of the overall cloud deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cloud deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $513.17m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $74.53m and $3.9m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cloud deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five technology cloud deals accounted for 83.5% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $493.75m, against the overall value of $591.6m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 83North, Accel ManagementInc, Activant Capital Group, Alta Park Capital, Arena Holdings, Commonfund Capital, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton, Qatar Investment Authority, Sator Grove Holdings, T Rowe Price Associates and Technology Crossover Ventures $400m venture financing deal with Celonis

2) The $45m acquisition of MPO by Kinaxis

3) iomart group $17.73m acquisition deal with Oriium Consulting and PAV I.T. Services

4) The $16m venture financing of Thanks Ben by Atomico Ventures, Cherry Ventures, DN Capital and Seedcamp

5) CNI Advisory, Inbox Capital, Partech Partners and Swisscom Ventures $15.02m venture financing deal with Billogram

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud-deals deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.