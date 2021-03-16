Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 5.57% in deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 424 technology industry deals worth $18.36bn were announced for the region in February 2021, against the 12-month average of 449 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2021 with 208 transactions, representing a 49.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 177 deals, followed by private equity deals with 39 transactions, respectively capturing a 41.8% and 9.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $15.76bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.53bn and $1.08bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 78.5% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $14.42bn, against the overall value of $18.36bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $6.27bn acquisition of Hivory

2) The $5.9bn acquisition deal with Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas Electronics

3) AppLovin’s $1bn acquisition of Adjust

4) The $765m acquisition of Easybrain by Embracer Group

5) SCSp and BlackRock Long Term Private Capital’s private equity deal with Aquila Heywood for $484.14m.

