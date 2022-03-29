Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 7.95% in deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Mubadala Investment and Warburg Pincus’ $2.58bn acquisition of Informa, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 521 technology industry deals worth $7.8bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 566 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2022 with 294 transactions, representing a 56.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 198 deals, followed by private equity deals with 29 transactions, respectively capturing a 38% and 5.6% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $3.43bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $3.09bn and $1.3bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 49.6% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.88bn, against the overall value of $7.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Mubadala Investment and Warburg Pincus $2.58bn private equity deal with Informa

2) The $568.42m private equity of RELEX by Blackstone Growth

3) Walker & Dunlop $290m acquisition deal with GeoPhy

4) The $242.68m acquisition of 40% stake in Telxius Telecom SAU by Pontel Participaciones

5) Accel,GV Management Co,Illuminate Financial Management,Insight Partners,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management and Tribeca Early Stage Partners $200m venture financing deal with Genesis Global Technology