Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 1.66% in cross border deal activity during March 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by CVC Capital Partners’ $1.65bn private equity deal for 13% stake in Ligue de Football Professionnel, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 306 technology industry cross border deals worth $11.7bn were announced for the region in March 2022, against the 12-month average of 301 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2022 with 165 transactions, representing a 53.9% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with 111 deals, followed by private equity deals with 30 transactions, respectively capturing a 36.3% and 9.8% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $6.62bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $4.23bn and $879.85m, respectively.
Europe technology industry cross border deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 50.2% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $5.88bn, against the overall value of $11.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry cross border deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) CVC Capital Partners $1.65bn private equity deal for 13% stake in Ligue de Football Professionnel
2) The $1.2bn private equity deal for 35% stake in Norlys Tele Service by EDF Invest and PGGM Infrastructure Fund
3) Partners Group $1.12bn private equity deal with Forterro
4) The $1.1bn private equity of London Stock Exchange Group by Clearlake Capital Group and Motive Partners
5) DigitalBridge Group $818.79m private equity deal with Telenet Group Holding