Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 18.46% in artificial intelligence deal activity during May 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by New Frontier Technology Invest $29.93m private equity deal with Ontotext, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 77 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $399.4m were announced for the region in May 2022, against the 12-month average of 65 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in May 2022 with 54 transactions, representing a 70.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 17 deals, followed by private equity deals with six transactions, respectively capturing a 22.1% and 7.8% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $314.03m, followed by private equity deals totalled $85.37m.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 33.1% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $132.18m, against the overall value of $399.4m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) New Frontier Technology Invest $29.93m private equity deal with Ontotext

2) The $28m private equity of Vade Secure SASU by Auriga Partners,Bpifrance (France) and Tikehau Ace Capital

3) Inovo Venture Partners,PeakSpan Capital and Rafal Brzoska $25m venture financing deal with Tidio Poland Sp z o.o

4) The $25m private equity of SingularityDAO and SingularityNET by LDA capital

5) DialCom24 $24.25m venture financing deal with Hotailors.com

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

