Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 6.94% in artificial intelligence deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Air Street Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners, Partech, Radical Ventures and Temasek International (Europe)’s $33m venture financing of V7, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 77 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $294.7m were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 72 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2022 with 57 transactions, representing a 74.03% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 18 deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 23.4% and 2.6% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $279.54m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $13m and $2.13m, respectively.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 34.2% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $100.62m, against the overall value of $294.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Air Street Capital, Amadeus Capital Partners, Partech, Radical Ventures and Temasek International (Europe)’s $33m venture financing deal with V7

2) The $20.7m venture financing of Red Points Solutions by Eight Roads Ventures, Iris Capital and Summit Partners

3) 83North, Adrien Nussenbaum, Carsten Thoma, ISAI Gestion, La Famiglia and Serena Capital’s $18.5m venture financing deal with Pelico

4) The $15m venture financing of Enode(Norway) by Andreas Lundgren, BoxGroup Ventures, Creandum, Lowercarbon Capital, Matt Cohler, MCJ Capital and Skyfall Ventures

5) Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures, Insight Venture Management, La Famiglia, Seedcamp Investment Management and Tomahawk.VC’s $13.42m venture financing deal with Buynomics