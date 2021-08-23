Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 7.51% in deal activity during July 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Xavier Niel’s $3.7bn acquisition of Iliad, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 530 technology industry deals worth $17.4bn were announced for the region in July 2021, against the 12-month average of 493 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in July 2021 with 253 transactions, representing a 47.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 218 deals, followed by private equity deals with 59 transactions, respectively capturing a 41.1% and 11.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $9.96bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $4.05bn and $3.43bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 53.7% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $9.35bn, against the overall value of $17.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Iliad $3.7bn acquisition deal with Xavier Niel

2) The $2.25bn private equity of 10.2% stake in Adevinta by Permira

3) Sumo Group $1.26bn acquisition deal for 91.25% stake with Sixjoy Hong Kong

4) The $1.01bn acquisition of Restore by Marlowe

5) Daily Mail & General Trust $1.13bn acquisition deal for 70% stake with Rothermere Continuation

