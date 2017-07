GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Younger people – often called millennials and roughly defined as 18 to 34-year-olds – are more concerned about sun damage than older people.

According to GlobalData research 73 percent of millennials are concerned about sun damage, nine percentage points higher than the score for over-35s, globally.

As a result, the younger age group also spends more money trying to prevent sun damage and companies are beginning to market far more stuff towards them.