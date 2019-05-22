Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Flexible working practices such as flexitime and remote working are now standard in much of the working world thanks to the rise of connected technologies including cloud computing and teleconferencing.

This is according to a global study by software company Condeco, published today, which saw businesses leaders across six countries surveyed on their companies’ flexible working practices, something that the company describes as the “new normal”.

The research, published in the report The Modern Workplace 2019: People, places & technology, found that 60% of companies now allow employees to set their own hours, in a practice known as flexitime.

41% of companies also offer their employees the option of working remotely, although this varies somewhat by country, with the highest percentage in Australia (45%) and the lowest in Germany (35%).

Half of those surveyed said they offered remote working to improve the retention of talent, while 47% also saw a reduction in office costs.

“The research clearly shows that businesses are in the process of transforming their workplaces digitally, which enables them to transform the way that they are used physically,” said Paul Statham, CEO of Condeco.

“Today’s technology allows for space to be used more flexibly and for employees to work remotely. This benefits businesses by maximising office space, reducing costs and by keeping employees engaged and productive.”

Flexible working is driving a change in office culture

Technology has undoubtedly played a powerful role in the rise of flexible working, but this is also driving change in the way that offices are used, evolving corporate culture in the process.

While the office has long been a social hub where everyone arrives and leaves at the same time, flexible working is changing the central office into more of an administrative hub.

For many business leaders, this is a cause for concern. 60% of those surveyed said they were worried about how quickly these technologies were changing their business.

