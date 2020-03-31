France’s technology industry saw a rise of 7.1% in overall deal activity during February 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 45 deals worth $273.96m were announced in February 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 42 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 27 deals which accounted for 60% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 11 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 24.4% and 15.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $245.44m, followed by private equity deals totalled $28.52m.

France technology industry deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 76.7% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $210.22m, against the overall value of $273.96m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BPI France, CELAD, Centre National d’Ãtudes Spatiales (CNES), Collecte Localisation Satellites, European Investment Bank, Hemeria, Ifremer and Thales’ $110.9m venture financing of Kineis

2) The $36m venture financing of CybelAngel by BPI France, Open CNP, Prime Ventures and TempoCap

3) 3M Ventures, Cornes Technologies, Nordic Option, Repsol Energy Ventures and Valeado’s $25.09m venture financing of TactoTek

4) The $21.87m venture financing of Shippeo by Bpifrance Digital Ventures, ETF Partners, NGP Capital and Partech Ventures

5) BPI France and Long Arc Capital’s private equity deal with Tinubu Square for $16.35m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

