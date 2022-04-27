France’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.7% in March 2022

France’s technology industry registered a 7.7% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.18% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.95% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 3.6% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.51% in March 2022, registering a 33.67% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.95% share, an increase of 22.68% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.62%, registering a 13.73% rise from February 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 3.05%, up 55.56% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 29.4% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Capgemini posted 188 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a drop of 58.41% over the previous month. Devoteam with 139 IT jobs and Ubisoft Entertainment with 85 jobs, recorded a 28.7% growth and a 28.79% growth, respectively, while Atos recorded a decline of 51.7% with 71 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.78%, down by 27.8% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.67% share, registered a decline of 17.71% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 10.55% share, up 2.11% over February 2022.