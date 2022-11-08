France’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.0% in October 2022

France’s technology industry registered a 1.0% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.04% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.8% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 0.5% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.26% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.22% in October 2022, registering a 21.07% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 32.54% share, an increase of 21.55% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.76%, registering a 26.67% decline from September 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.54%, down 47.42% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 20.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Atos posted 134 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 9.84% over the previous month, followed by Orange with 100 jobs and a 108.33% growth. Capgemini with 89 IT jobs and Devoteam with 81 jobs, recorded a 66.79% decline and a 2.53% growth, respectively, while CGI Group recorded a decline of 2.5% with 39 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.66%, down by 17.45% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.72% share, registered a decline of 13.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.28% share, down 21.13% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.33%, recording a month-on-month increase of 800%.