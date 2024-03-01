The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) presented a case in favour of Colorado’s proposed expansion of right-to-repair laws, during a session with the Colorado General Assembly’s Committee on Business Affairs and Labour on Thursday (29 February).
The proposed legislation aims to extend repair rights to digital electronic equipment and specifically targets the contentious practice of parts pairing.
Parts pairing, a practice where manufacturers insist on approval before replacement parts can be integrated into a device, has received major criticism from government bodies.
Manufacturers commonly justify repair restrictions, including parts pairing, as necessary for consumer and repair worker protection, as well as to prevent cybersecurity risks.
However, the FTC’s report debunked these claims, citing a lack of substantial evidence supporting manufacturers’ justifications for such restrictions.
The testimony received unanimous approval from the Commission with a 3-0 vote before the Colorado General Assembly Committee.
Earlier this month, The European Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional deal on the right-to-repair directive on 2 February.
The EU directive is designed to give consumers more knowledge about the lifespan of their devices and is set to significantly disrupt the telco industry.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Last year, Apple expanded its device self-repair program to 24 additional European countries.
Apple also launched a new diagnostic tool, Apple Diagnostics for Self-Service Repair.
The new diagnostic tools mean registered providers can test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair or replacement.