Priya is a Reporter at Verdict. She can be reached at Priya.Kantaria@verdict.co.uk

IT departments are a source of constant change, and this is a serious source of stress, so how can culture hacks help to drive growth?

“All this change is stressing employees out,” said Gartner research and advisory executive vice president Mike Harris. “Their first reaction to a system might not be excitement, it might be fatigue.”

But an underlying assumption based on previous results is that digital and technological improvements will drive growth and ultimately improve productivity.

To that end, Harris, speaking at Gartner’s Symposium — a conference focused on the emerging trends shaping IT and business — in Barcelona, said that businesses need to understand their culture and create dynamism, which is the drive for progress.

Gartner’s research shows that dynamism is “the strongest determinant of success”.

Culture hacks are “low effort but high courage”

Jenny Sussin, Gartner’s Managing Vice President for Sales and Customer Experience research, discussed how to change company culture with nine culture hacks.

A show of agreement, or a room of nodding executives, does not mean everyone understands or agrees with a digital strategy, she said. What is needed is a shared culture, the mindset and practices that shape behaviour.

“Think of it as the stuff you and your people do every day,” she explained.

Some 46% of chief information officers report culture as the biggest barrier holding their companies back, according to Gartner research. The good news is that people adapt, according to Sussin.

“The way we use technology adapts, the way we work as teams,” she said.

How to turn culture from a barrier to an accelerator?

A culture hack is “about finding vulnerable points in your culture and changing them into real points of change that stick”.

At the Barcelona symposium, Sussin gave CIOs these nine pearls of wisdom: