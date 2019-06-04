Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 13.9% in overall deal activity during April 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_4_2019_technology_Germany____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 41 deals worth $1.74bn were announced in April 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 36 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 23 deals which accounted for 56.1% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 12 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 29.3% and 14.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.5bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $181.74m and $58.09m, respectively.

Germany technology industry deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 96.4% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $1.67bn, against the overall value of $1.74bn recorded for the month. The top announced Germany technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Elliott Management’s $1.35bn private equity deal with SAP.

In second place was the $146.46m acquisition of vwd Vereinigte Wirtschaftsdienste by Infront and in third place was Maxburg Beteiligungen’s $111.65m private equity deal with Starface.

The $36m private equity deal with Team Internet by Rainmaker Investments and Creandum Advisor, Redalpine Venture Partners and Valar Ventures Management’s venture financing of Taxfix for $30m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.