Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 7.7% in overall deal activity during December 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 56 deals worth $3.67bn were announced in December 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 52 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 30 deals which accounted for 53.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 20 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 35.7% and 10.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $2.21bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.01bn and $445.88m, respectively.

Germany technology industry deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 94% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.45bn, against the overall value of $3.67bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hg Saturn Fund’s $2.21bn private equity deal with P&I Personal & Informatik

2) The $1.01bn acquisition of Competence Call Center by TELUS International

3) Merian Chrysalis InvestmentLimited, OMERS Ventures and Samsung Catalyst Fund’s $110m venture financing of Wefox Group Services (GER)

4) The $66.7m venture financing of Personio by Accel

5) Axel Springer Digital Ventures and SoftBank Group’s venture financing of Goggo Network for $48.92m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

