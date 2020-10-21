Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 12.7% in overall deal activity during September 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 62 deals worth $305.14m were announced in September 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 55 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 33 deals which accounted for 53.2% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 37.1% and 9.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $185.2m, while private equity deals totalled $119.94m.

Germany technology industry deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 82.8% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $252.53m, against the overall value of $305.14m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Car.Software Org of Volkswagen’s $116.5m asset transaction with Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision

2) The $61.59m asset transaction with Stanley Security by Securitas

3) Causeway Media Partners, Jazz Venture Partners and KKCG’s $25m venture financing of Freeletics

4) The $24.91m venture financing of Roboyo by MML Capital Partners

5) European Investment Bank and Jungheinrich’s venture financing of Magazino for $24.53m.

