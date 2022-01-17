Germany’s technology industry registered a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.99% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.72% share in December 2021, recording a decrease of 0.14% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.91% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in December 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 68.9% in December 2021, registering a 21.22% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 10.62% share, a decrease of 1.55% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.61%, registering a flat growth from November 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.52%, up 9.86% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 34.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

Embracer Group posted 99 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by SAP with 98 jobs and a 24.62% drop. SES with 76 IT jobs and Argo AI with 53 jobs, recorded a 13.64% decline and a 307.69% growth, respectively, while Deutsche Telekom recorded an increase of 2.13% with 48 job postings during December 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.45%, down by 17.75% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 24.5% share, registered a decline of 17.46% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.55% share, up 8% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.51%, recording a month-on-month decline of 30.77%.