Germany’s technology industry registered a 2.7% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.66% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.34% share in October 2021, recording an increase of 0.85% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 78.5% in October 2021, registering a 0.42% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 8.26% share, a decrease of 33.55% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.01%, registering a 9.26% decline from September 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 2.13%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 115.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

CGI Group posted 133 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a rise of 731.25% over the previous month, followed by SAP with 97 jobs and an 18.29% growth. Atos with 59 IT jobs and Argo AI with 56 jobs, recorded a 63.89% growth and an 833.33% growth, respectively, while Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbHKG recorded an increase of 7.5% with 43 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.8%, down by 5.88% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 24.45% share, registered a decline of 4.17% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.69% share, up 2.14% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.06%, recording a month-on-month decline of 18.75%.