Germany’s technology industry sees a rise of 15.56% in cross border deal activity in September 2022

Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 15.56% in overall cross border deal activity during September 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Bastian Nominacher, Carsten Thoma, Hanno Renner, Kreos Capital Group, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and One Peak Partners’ $60.41m venture financing of DataCo, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 52 cross border deals worth $265.2m were announced in September 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 45 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 26 deals, which accounted for 50% of all cross border deals.

In second place was M&A with 22 cross border deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 42.3% and 7.7% of overall deal activity in the Germany’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $255.12m, followed by M&A deals totalled $10.05m.

Germany technology industry cross border deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 66.1% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $175.17m, against the overall value of $265.2m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bastian Nominacher, Carsten Thoma, Hanno Renner, Kreos Capital Group, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and One Peak Partners’s $60.41m venture financing deal with DataCo

2) The $35.75m venture financing of Latana Brand Tracking by Balderton Capital, Kreos Capital Group and Oxx

3) Dublin Web Summit, Frontline Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, Job van der Voort and Visionaries Club’s $35m venture financing deal with localyze UG

4) The $28m venture financing of Morpheus Space by Alpine Space Ventures, AV Capital Management, In-Q-Tel, Lavrock Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, Pallas Ventures, Techstars Ventures and Vsquared Ventures

5) Lightspeed Venture Partners – US, Viola FinTech and Viola Ventures’s $16m venture financing deal with Candis

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.