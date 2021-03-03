Led by GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic, Germany’s technology industry saw a rise of 25.35% in overall cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 89 cross border deals worth $9.74bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared with the last four-quarter average of 71 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 40 cross border deals which accounted for 44.9% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 34 deals, followed by private equity with 15 transactions, respectively accounting for 38.2% and 16.9% of overall cross border deal activity in the Germany’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Germany’s technology industry with total deals worth $8.72bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $784.52m and $231.17m, respectively.

Germany technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 88.9% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $8.66bn, against the overall value of $9.74bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic

2) The $2.56bn acquisition of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone Group and Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs

3) Wipro’s $1bn acquisition of Metro Systems Romania and METRO-nom

4) The $360m acquisition deal with Avira Operations GmbHKG by NortonLifeLock

5) Goodwater Capital, Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment, Northzone Ventures, Novator Partners, RTP Global, SoftBank Vision Fund II and White Star Capital’s venture financing with TIER Mobility for $250m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

