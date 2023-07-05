GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of GoDaddy, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on GoDaddy‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on GoDaddy offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

GoDaddy, a leading internet domain registrar and web hosting company, has set a goal to achieve net-zero emissions. The company aims to achieve this goal by reducing its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2025. In 2022, the company's scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions totaled 33,621 mt CO2e, a reduction of 35% over the 2019 baseline, and its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions together totaled 175,846 mt CO2e.



GoDaddy has taken several steps to reduce its emissions, including evaluating renewable energy options for its data centers and procuring renewable energy where possible to cover its data center operations. Since 2019, all of the data centers operated by the company in European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) areas have used 100% renewable energy from Guarantees of Origin (GOs). The company has also assembled a climate change task force to proactively evolve its climate-related strategies and disclosures.



In 2022, GoDaddy's scope 3 emissions totaled 142,226 mt CO2e, which includes emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods, upstream and T&D emissions from fuel and electricity, business travel, employee commuting, use of sold products, and investments. GoDaddy's sustainability report shares its 2022 progress, including its progress against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its momentum against its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal announced last year.



In conclusion, GoDaddy is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by adopting targets such as reducing its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2025. It has taken various measures to lower its emissions, including exploring renewable energy options for its data centers and forming a climate change task force to enhance its climate-related strategies.