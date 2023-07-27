The software vendor is engaged in offering enterprise resource planning solutions. Credit: NicoElNino via Shutterstock.

US-based private equity firm Haveli Investments (Haveli) has signed a definitive agreement to buy software company Certinia.

Haveli, which did not disclose the financial value of the deal, will be joined by its partners including General Atlantic in the transaction.

Citing sources, Reuters reported that the deal was valued at around $1bn.

The investment firms will be acquiring Certinia’s stake from Advent International and Technology Crossover Ventures.

Salesforce, which has under 10% stake in the software vendor, will continue to be a shareholder.

Certinia offers professional services automation, customer success, services configure price quote, enterprise resource planning and financial planning and analysis solutions via its services-as-a-business platform.

Established in 2014 under the name FinancialForce, the company was rebranded to Certinia this year.

Leading corporations such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Siemens, Cisco Systems, and Philips are among Certinia’s customers.

Haveli Investments principal Mike Stewart said: “Certinia has an incredibly strong offering with a loyal and growing customer base. Given our team’s collective experience working with high-potential companies in the enterprise software space, we believe Haveli is very well positioned to support Certinia through its next stage of growth and drive value creation for all of its stakeholders.”

Certinia president and CEO Scott Brown said: “We are very well positioned in a rapidly expanding market, and with Haveli as our new PE partner, we are confident we can take full advantage of growth opportunities and further enhance our ability to meet our customers’ ever-evolving needs and help them achieve their full potential.”

Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is anticipated to complete next month.