HCL Technologies’s IT hiring activity rises 19.3% in November 2022

India-based company HCL Technologies IT hiring rose 19.3% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 15.5% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 46.56% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 2.04% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops HCL Technologies IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HCL Technologies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 46.77% in November 2022, and a 9.74% rise over October 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 24.17% in November 2022, and registered growth of 8.71%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 16.97% in November 2022, a flat growth from October 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at HCL Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with an 87.82% share, which marked a 2.37% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 6.18%, registering a 21.18% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 5.54% share and a 25% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.46% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 82.29% share in November 2022, a 2.18% growth over October 2022. Canada featured next with a 5.44% share, up 5.36% over the previous month. India recorded a 4.89% share, an increase of 23.26% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HCL Technologies IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.96%, down by 0.76% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.61% share, a growth of 9.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.44% share, up 10.71% over October 2022.