The Asia-Pacific technology industry experienced a 17% drop in new job postings in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by International Business Machines with 7,554 job postings, according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. GlobalData’s Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023 report reveals comprehensive insights into hiring patterns, job roles, required skills, geographical trends, and key themes within the technology industry, facilitating anticipation of future workforce needs. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 38% share of the Asia-Pacific technology industry’s total new job postings in Q3 2023, drop 25% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology industry hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 38% new job postings, was the occupation with the greatest hiring activity in the Asia-Pacific technology industry in Q3 2023 , ahead of Management Occupations with a 14% share of new job postings.

The other prominent roles included Business and Financial Operations Occupations with an 8% share in Q3 2023, Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 6% share and Office and Administrative Support Occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies accounted for 22% of hiring activity

International Business Machines posted 7,554 jobs in Q3 2023 and registered a growth of 40% over the previous quarter, followed by Accenture with 3,438 jobs and a 46% drop. Wipro, with 2,058 jobs, and Infosys, with 1,855 jobs, recorded a 22% rise and a 21% rise, respectively, while Hitachi recorded a 34% decline with a 1,704 new job postings during Q3 2023.

Regional analysis of hiring in the Asia-Pacific technology industry, Q3 2023

India held the leading share of the Asia-Pacific technology hiring activity with a 56.29% share, a 15% decrease over Q2 2023. China was next with 8.96%, four-percentage-point down over the previous quarter.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023, buy the report here.

This content was updated on 8 October 2023

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights from tracking daily job postings for thousands of companies globally. Proprietary analysis is used to group jobs into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries. classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.