The Australian technology industry experienced a 14% rise in new job postings in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Telstra Group with 521 job postings according to GlobalData's analysis of technology company job postings.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 20% share of the Australian’s technology industry new job postings in Q2 2023, up by 10% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Computer and Mathematical Occupations, which accounted for 20% of the total new job postings in Q2 2023 and were down by 45% year-on-year. Second highest were Management Occupations, which accounted for 15% and drop by 26% year-on-year, and third highest were Sales and Related Occupations, which were 6% of the new job postings and 39% higher year-on-year.

Top five companies in technology accounted for 34% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by Telstra Group with 521, followed by Hitachi with 448, while the highest increase was at Singapore Telecommunications at 15%.



