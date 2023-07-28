The Chinese technology industry experienced a 9% rise in new job postings in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Beijing Kuaishou Technology with 1,546 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. GlobalData’s China Enterprise ICT Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of China’s enterprise ICT market, projecting revenue opportunities up to 2026 for various IT segments. It also highlights key growth drivers, market trends, and challenges in China’s ICT landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 12% share of the Chinese’s technology industry new job postings in Q2 2023, up by 32% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Computer and Mathematical Occupations, which accounted for 12% of the total new job postings in Q2 2023 and were down by 70% year-on-year. Second highest were Management Occupations, which accounted for 8% and drop by 57% year-on-year, and third highest were Architecture and Engineering Occupations, which were 5% of the new job postings and 69% lower year-on-year.

Top five companies in technology accounted for 36% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by Beijing Kuaishou Technology with 1,546, followed by iFlytek with 785, while the highest increase was at Lenovo Group at 39%.



