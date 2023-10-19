The European technology industry experienced a 22% drop in new job postings in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Vodafone Group with 2,550 job postings, according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. GlobalData’s Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023 report reveals comprehensive insights into hiring patterns, job roles, required skills, geographical trends, and key themes within the technology industry, facilitating anticipation of future workforce needs. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 22% share of the European technology industry’s total new job postings in Q3 2023, drop 22% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology industry hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 22% new job postings, was the occupation with the greatest hiring activity in the European technology industry in Q3 2023 , ahead of Management Occupations with a 12% share of new job postings.

The other prominent roles included Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 6% share in Q3 2023, Office and Administrative Support Occupations with a 5% share and Sales and Related Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies accounted for 15% of hiring activity

Vodafone Group posted 2,550 jobs in Q3 2023 and registered a growth of 68% over the previous quarter, followed by BT Group with 1,437 jobs and a 7% growth. Genpact, with 1,419 jobs, and Hitachi, with 1,412 jobs, recorded a 57% rise and a 43% drop, respectively, while SAP recorded a 37% decline with a 1,380 new job postings during Q3 2023.

Regional analysis of hiring in the European technology industry, Q3 2023

The UK held the leading share of the European technology hiring activity with a 20.77% share, a 16% decrease over Q2 2023. Germany was next with 18.60%, four-percentage-point down over the previous quarter.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023, buy the report here.

This content was updated on 8 October 2023

