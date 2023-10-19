The French technology industry experienced a 39% drop in new job postings in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Orange with 477 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. GlobalData’s Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023 report reveals comprehensive insights into hiring patterns, job roles, required skills, geographical trends, and key themes within the technology industry, facilitating anticipation of future workforce needs. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 19% share of the French technology industry new job postings in Q3 2023, down by 44% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology industry hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Computer and Mathematical Occupations, which accounted for 19% of the total new job postings in Q3 2023 and were down by 67% year-on-year. Second highest were Management Occupations, which accounted for 11% and drop by 55% year-on-year, and third highest were Sales and Related Occupations, which were 33% of the new job postings and 39% lower year-on-year.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 34% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by Orange with 477, followed by STMicroelectronics with 327, while the highest increase was at Devoteam at 44%.

GlobalData's Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023

This content was updated on 8 October 2023