The Italian technology industry experienced a 13% rise in new job postings in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Hitachi with 277 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. GlobalData’s Italy ICT Market Size and Forecast report provides a comprehensive analysis of Italy’s ICT market, offering revenue forecasts for various IT segments from 2022 to 2026, it highlights key growth drivers, market trends, and opportunity areas. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 20% share of the Italian’s technology industry new job postings in Q2 2023, up by 12% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Computer and Mathematical Occupations, which accounted for 20% of the total new job postings in Q2 2023 and were down by 11% year-on-year. Second highest were Management Occupations, which accounted for 12% and drop by 14% year-on-year, and third highest were Architecture and Engineering Occupations, which were 42% of the new job postings and 29% higher year-on-year.

Top five companies in technology accounted for 33% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by Hitachi with 277, followed by AUTO1 Group with 162, while the highest increase was at International Business Machines at 107%.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Italy ICT Market Size and Forecast (by IT Solution Area, Size Band and Vertical), 2022-2026, buy the report here.