How does sustainability software fit into climate action?

Energy Monitor reporter Dave Keating (left) speaks with Christina Shim, vice-president and head of strategy at IBM Sustainability Software, at the COP27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Could software be the key to fighting climate change? Christina Shim, vice-president and head of strategy at IBM Sustainability Software, told Energy Monitor at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, that she is pushing for policymakers to set a better framework to recognise the potential of software for climate action or lowering emissions.

“We are coming at this from a technology perspective saying technology is critical to accelerate progress that we need to be making, because we can’t do this manually,” she said. “The technology that we have should be used; it is critical in the fight against climate change.”

For her, success means a policy framework that gets software solutions for climate action mobilised. “For example, a lot of our technology has been used to increase productivity for different companies [by] 20–30%, decrease IT infrastructure costs by 75% or more, and extend the lifetime of critical assets by over 50%,” she says. “All of these different areas are tangible ways you can operationalise what is happening with your facilities [and lower emissions].”

Climate action beyond software at COP27:

Reporter Nour Ghantous and senior writer Dave Keating reported from COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on behalf of Energy Monitor and our parent company, GlobalData. They provided the data-led analysis you have come to expect from Energy Monitor but also something new: video interviews with business leaders, policymakers and campaigners. We encourage you to browse our coverage of the conference. You can also sign up for our free biweekly newsletter here.

COP27 coverage includes:

Opinion: COP27: A little less conversation, a little more action, please, by Katie Kouchakji (22 November)

What crypto, web3 and data storage can do for the climate, by Dave Keating (22 November)

Adaptation lessons from Israel’s Negev Desert: A source of climate hope, by Nick Ferris (22 November)

Opinion: COP27 concludes with loss and damage fund but no increased mitigation ambition, by Dave Keating (21 November)

COP27: At summit’s end, NGOs welcome loss and damage agreement but decry no increased mitigation, by Dave Keating (21 November)

COP27: “We need stable supply chains for the development of renewables”, by Dave Keating (18 November)

COP27: Should the energy crisis make the world re-evaluate the feasibility of a coal phase-out?, by Dave Keating (18 November)

Opinion: EU’s new 57% target is more about communication than increased ambition, by Dave Keating (18 November)

Carbon markets at COP27: What’s holding up negotiations on Article 6?, by Nour Ghantous (17 November)

COP27: The underdogs did most of the work in week one. Now what?, by Nour Ghantous (16 November)

What do companies need from COP27?, by Dave Keating (16 November)

COP 27: Warsaw’s mayor has come with a very different message than the Polish government, by Dave Keating (16 November)

The interwoven fortunes of carbon markets and indigenous communities, by Oliver Gordon (16 November)

COP27: Deep geothermal “superhot rock energy” could be key to climate action, by Dave Keating (16 November)

COP27: “Energy efficiency should not be neglected” – Danfoss, by Nour Ghantous (15 November)

One year on, is coal being consigned to history?, by Dave Keating (15 November)

COP27: Cities are essential in the climate fight, says former Lord Mayor of Dublin, by Dave Keating (14 November)

Opinion: Why climate action will fail without more women at the table, by Philippa Nuttall (14 November)

COP27: “Green hydrogen is one of the bright spots of this COP” – Jonas Moberg, CEO of GH2, by Nour Ghantous (14 November)

COP27: Ukraine energy company DTEK maintains net-zero goal, by Nour Ghantous (14 November)

Opinion: COP27 comes after a year of unfulfilled COP26 promises, by Nick Ferris (11 November)

COP27: Data science can strengthen climate action, by Nour Ghantous (11 November)

COP27: Alpine Group proffers recycled textiles to combat climate, by Nour Ghantous (10 November)

Why the financial odds are stacked against developing countries, by Isabeau van Halm and Polly Bindman (9 November)

COP27: International Labour Organization wants to see a just transition “actually implemented”, by Nour Ghantous (9 November)

COP27 take note: Climate tech funding has soared in 2022, by Eric Johansson (9 November)

COP27: How countries compare on carbon emissions and pledges, by Nick Ferris (7 November)

COP27: Mattie Yeta, CGI’s chief sustainability officer, on the first-ever ‘metaverse COP’, by Nour Ghantous (7 November)

Which countries are already at net zero?, by Nick Ferris (25 October)

COP27: Manage your expectations, by Nour Ghantous (21 September)