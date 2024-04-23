Impinj‘s patented RFID IC technology detects and indicates corrupted identifiers by comparing stored identifiers with check codes. The IC can adjust protocol control information and transmit replies with adjusted information in case of corruption, ensuring accurate RFID operations. GlobalData’s report on Impinj gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Impinj, Contactless verification was a key innovation area identified from patents. Impinj's grant share as of February 2024 was 100%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11893446B1) discloses a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) integrated circuit (IC) designed to detect a corrupted identifier. The RFID IC includes an antenna port, a transceiver, a memory storing a first identifier and a check code, and a processor. When the IC extracts power from an RF signal, it checks the correctness of the first identifier using the check code. If the check code does not match the identifier, indicating corruption, the processor adjusts protocol control information and transmits a reply with the adjusted information in response to a command requesting the identifier. The patent also details methods for the RFID IC to handle corrupted identifiers, including power-cycling, asserting kill flags, writing error codes, and adjusting session flags.



Furthermore, the patent outlines various components and functionalities of the RFID IC, such as storing the check code in a differential memory cell, including attributes in the identifier, and using different error-checking mechanisms like parity bits, checksums, and error-correcting codes. The processor can compute cyclic redundancy checks and include them in replies, along with the identifier. The RFID IC is designed to efficiently handle corrupted identifiers, ensuring accurate data transmission and protocol control information adjustment to address potential errors in RFID systems. This innovation aims to enhance the reliability and performance of RFID technology in various applications where accurate identification and data integrity are crucial.

