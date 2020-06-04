India’s technology industry saw a rise of 1.9% in overall deal activity during April 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 55 deals worth $5.95bn were announced in April 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 54 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 46 deals which accounted for 83.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 12.7% and 3.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $5.72bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $160.83m and $69.3m, respectively.

India technology industry deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 97.9% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.83bn, against the overall value of $5.95bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Facebook’s $5.7bn acquisition of Jio Platforms

2) The $69.3m private equity deal with MphasiS by The Blackstone Group

3) Lightspeed India Partners and Lightspeed Management Company’s $20m venture financing of Bitonic Technology Labs

4) The $19.76m acquisition of Indian Commodity Exchange by Indian Energy Exchange

5) LGT Lightstone Aspada’s venture financing of SmartShift Logistics SolutionsLtd. for $18.49m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

